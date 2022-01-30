Charlotte Police investigate deadly shooting, city’s first homicide of 2022

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022 after a shooting occurred late Saturday night in northeast Charlotte.
Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 3700 North Tryon Street. 40-year-old Malik Whitney was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead.
53-year-old Darrell McKinley was arrested on the scene, interviewed, arrested, and then charged with voluntary manslaughter.
The DA’s Office, CSI, victim services, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.
There is no mention of a motive and this remains an active investigation.