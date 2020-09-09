Here are the latest Charlotte businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions

Hoppin’ beer hall and El Centenario night club are the latest businesses to be cited for violating the coronavirus pandemic statewide restrictions, CMPD said.

This is El Centenario’s second violation.

While the exact violations were not clear, citations were given at both locations. Hoppin’ was the subject of a controversial video that surfaced last month showing a customer drinking directly from a tap. The business permanently banned the customer.

In addition to both business citations, CMPD says they are continuously cracking down on large gatherings. A party with a disc jockey with over 70 people was one of them. 187 liters of liquor were seized.

Some of the previous local businesses that have been cited include Bradshaw Social House, Oh My Soul, King of Spicy, and numerous arcades.

CMPD says to date more than 800 businesses with liquor permits have been inspected and that, to date, 38 CMPD employees have tested positive. Five employees are currently on leave.

