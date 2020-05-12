Charlotte Pipe and Foundry moving to Stanly County, freeing up prime real estate for Panthers facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Pipe and Foundry is moving out of Uptown and headed to Stanly County.

It’s just a few blocks from Bank of America Stadium, freeing up prime real estate for Panthers owner David Tepper.

In November, Tepper said the site was a possible location for a new stadium.

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry plans to build their new site in Oakboro.

The company has been at it’s current location at the corner of S. Clarkson St. and W. Summit Ave. for more than 100 years. However, they say after careful consideration, they determined that it is in their best interest to build a new, state-of-the-art foundry on a 428-acre property in Oakboro.

“Charlotte Pipe has always been committed to investments that will benefit our associates, our customers and our shareholders,” said Roddey Dowd, Jr., CEO of Charlotte Pipe. “While our current location is providing all stakeholders with a solid platform to deliver outstanding results, a new foundry will allow a more efficient layout of our plant and equipment and give us the flexibility to expand to meet future needs. Our current site simply does not afford the opportunities for growth that we envision for Charlotte Pipe.”

Pipe and Foundry went through an exhaustive two-year process to choose Stanly County as the site for the new foundry. They plan to invest at least $325 million and hope to be operational in late 2023.