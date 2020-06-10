Charlotte photographer providing free headshots for unemployed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte photographer is giving people who may be down on their luck a reason to smile. When the phone rang, Chris Jenkins picked it up as he usually does.

Jenkins is a professional photographer and owns Charlotte Vibe Photography, a minority owned business, which he opened in 2006.

The man on the other end of the phone called to inquire about having some headshots taken as he’s looking for a job.

“I told him the pricing and he was searching for a way to respectfully say I have a lot less but I know a headshot is important,” Jenkins explained. A typical headshot session runs $150.

The man’s story got Jenkins thinking.

“I thought about myself being in his shoes at some point in my career,” he said.

So Jenkins decided following George Floyd’s death and the pandemic he wanted to give back and spread a little kindness.

“I’ve been thinking about how I can help with COVID and the other is being a positive black influence in the community,” said Jenkins.

On June 15, Jenkins is offering free professional headshot sessions to those who are unemployed and looking for work.

“I want anyone who is trying to get employment regardless of age or race. Come and get your picture taken,” explained Jenkins.

As far as business is concerned, like so many others, Jenkins started 2020 off with record numbers.

“I was excited about how the business could grow and in March things came to a screeching halt. As an entrepreneur you’re always finding ways to thrive and survive but with COVID-19 you had to stay home,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins hopes to be able to continue this and he will be offering discount sessions on certain days as well.

“The love comes from getting people the results they desire when they see their picture,” Jenkins said while smiling.

If you would like to sign up for pictures, please click here.