CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fentanyl use is a growing concern not just around the country, but right here in Charlotte.

Calling it the single deadliest drug threat to our nation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Sean Mitchell said during a Wednesday news briefing from the department’s Uptown headquarters that many drug dealers don’t even realize the narcotics they’re selling are laced with the deadly drug. A record 107,000 overdose deaths were reported in the U.S. last year, with 213 of those being in Charlotte. 88% of those overdose deaths in Charlotte were tied to fentanyl, according to the department’s data. This year CMPD has 90 suspected overdose deaths with 37% of those tied to fentanyl.

Fentanyl stays in your system much longer than heroin, said Mary Ward, President of the McCleod Addictive Disease Center. Ward said with the school year approaching, it’s important for parents to pay attention to their children’s activities, and have important conversations about the deadly drug.

On school’s return, school safety was discussed. 28 guns were seized from students in 2021. Sgt Crystal Fletcher said parents can be charged in these instances and parents need to make sure guns are secured and locked in homes so children cannot gain access to them. CMPD has distributed 10,000 free gun locks over the last year and says they’ll continue to distribute.