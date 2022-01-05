Charlotte pastor pleads guilty to tax fraud, falsely obtaining COVID funds

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former Charlotte pastor pled guilty to tax fraud and fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Wednesday.

Frank Jacobs Sr. pled guilty to multiple charges and was released on bond following his court appearance.

Jacobs was the Pastor of Rock Worship Center from 2009-2018 and Quest Church from 2019-2021, both of which are located in Charlotte, according to documents.

StarMed Skirmish: What really happened during a ‘disturbance’ at South Blvd testing site in Charlotte

During those years Jacobs periodically failed to file tax paperwork with the IRS, however, he admittedly filed tax returns in 2014 and underreported income, the court said.

In April of 2020, he fraudulently submitted COVID-19 disaster relief funds for benefits in the form of the PPP loan. Some of the false claims included that Quest Church paid wages to five employees totaling more than $135,000.

Jacobs, 51, has since moved his residence from Charlotte to Concord, according to court records.