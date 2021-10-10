Charlotte park hosts a walk for Mental Health Awareness month

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – October is Mental Health Awareness Month and folks got a workout in Saturday in support.

Walkers met in Park Road Park for “NAMI Walks Your Way for Charlotte” – a united day of hope – a day where people celebrate mental health for all.

“There’s three goals for the walk. It’s supposed to increase public awareness around mental illness. It’s supposed to help eliminate the stigma around mental illness. And most of all it helps us advocate for funding in terms of research around treatment as well as understanding the causes for mental illness,” says Namaine Coombs, the communication chair for NAMI Charlotte

Walkers completed up to 3 miles of walking for the cause.

Coombs says the goal was to raise $50,000 dollars for NAMI and today they raised $42,000

That money will help go to research mental health.