Charlotte not doing enough for homeless, fundraising leaders say

Several organizations are taking a stand for the Charlotte homeless community by spending the night in tents and one day after hundreds in a tent community were forced to relocate, community organizations are coming together.

Kendall Phills is helping in part to sponsor the fundraising event.

“These are our neighbors. These are citizens of Charlotte. These are people who are dependent on someone else’s hand to assist them. That’s all I ask people is to just be that hand. Like, it does not take a lot to come out here, hear the stories and try to understand what the needs are.”

Phills has strong ties to the Charlotte community and is the former wife of the late Bobby Phills, who played nine seasons in the NBA including three here in the Queen City. Phills was tragically killed in a car accident after leaving a Hornets practice in Charlotte in 2000.

“I just don’t think enough is being done,” Phills said of city leaders and the job they have done so far in addressing the homeless situation. “Some of the horrid conditions that they live in is just unacceptable.” Phils said that many of the homeless have drug addictions and physical disabilities and are in dire need of help.

“There are abandoned buildings that can be refurbished to try to get some of these people off the street in Charlotte.”

The Phills Foundation wants those in need to know they are seen and heard. Block Love Charlotte also says homelessness goes far beyond affordable housing and that the issue must be tackled from a mental health, addiction, and domestic violence standpoint.

