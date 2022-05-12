CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Somewhere over the rainbow sprinkles, confidence in the kitchen flies.

“I love the sweets and stuff, and I really love people,” Kendal Carrick said, who has Down syndrome.

She found a starring role with the nonprofit, Cakeable Charlotte.

“For my dream, I’m going to be a movie star and I will be a baker one day,” she told Queen City News.

Cakeable Charlotte is housed in the Sweet Spot Kitchen, teaching baking classes and job skills training to students with different abilities.

“They bring so much energy and a great attitude,” said Renee Ratcliff, the founder, and instructor.

“Well, I have a background in special education, and also love to bake,” she explained.

The nonprofit gives a hand up to those who struggle to find job opportunities — especially after high school.

“Up to 80 percent of individuals who have intellectual and developmental disabilities are underemployed or unemployed,” Ratcliff said. “And they want to work, they just need the right environment and the right training.”

“350…got it!” Kendal exclaims, preheating the oven for a batch of cookies.

She proved she could stand the heat and became a proud employee.







“My grandmother said I have to take this job because I like to bake so much,” she said.

Student Brittany Siek is also in her element.

“It’s my passion to bake. I want to have my own bakery one day,” Siek said.

Their classes are partly funded through revenue from sales at Uptown Farmers Market and other local events. Each week, they deliver tasty inventory to Julia’s Café & Books.

From the cheese biscuits to the Nutella brownies, to the homemade granola, Cakeable Charlotte said they’re ingredients to an empowering metaphor for life.”

“You can’t make a recipe with just flower, you can’t make a recipe with butter or just sugar. All those ingredients have to come together,” said Ratcliff.

And the hope is that teamwork makes their dreams work.





“I want to be a baker one day and create my own café. Karaoke tropical café,” Kendal said.

“Maybe me and Kendal can go into business together,” Brittany suggested.

That could be the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow cookies.

“Yes I like rainbow stuff, I can’t help it,” Kendal said.

When it comes to baking, success is largely dependent on precise measurements. But there’s one thing you can’t measure: giving folks a venue where they can shine is a powerful thing.

“That was easy!” said Kendal.

“They want to show us, and they want to show their customers, what they can do,” Ratcliff said.

For more information, please click here.