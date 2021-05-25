Charlotte nonprofit food pantry recipient of $20K from Campell’s Soup

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A major donation is making a big impact at a Charlotte area nonprofit.

Campbells Soup donated $20,000 to Loaves and Fishes of Mecklenburg County. Folks with the organization said, the donation will help them keep up with the demand for food across Mecklenburg County.

“Impact has been so great, that recovery is going to take a long time,” said Danielle Moore, the Community Outreach Director of Loaves and Fishes.

In April 2020, Moore started a grocery delivery program at Loaves and Fishes. She said, at first, they were serving a few dozen people. By the end of the year, they’d delivered groceries to 8,000 individuals.

“It has grown tremendously. It’s actually our fastest growing pantry,” said Moore.

Moore said, 2020 was their busiest year yet. They are expecting to stay busy for years to come because it takes folks in poverty or below the poverty line a lot longer to recover financially.

“People have no other way. They’re literally between a rock and a hard place,” said Moore.

She said, they may be busy, but they have food and ways to get it to the people who need it.

“Utilize our services, we have plenty of food,” said Moore. “We’ve got you.”