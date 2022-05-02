CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One Charlotte-area non-profit has found one way to help with the labor shortage.

A four-day, 32-hour workweek. They’re synonymous with hope and a fresh start.

Purple Heart Homes has been building homes for veterans for years. While their mission is unique, they aren’t exempt from the struggles companies and business owners all over are facing.

“(Potential employees) are able to pick and choose who they work for in this current labor market,” said John Gallina, CEO, and Founder of PPH. “You have to have a culture that says you value your team and you value work-life balance.”

John said it’s been hard filling open positions. They’re a non-profit, so there isn’t extra money to go around.

“We’re not just a company that’s trying to burn out everybody we come in contact with, in order to serve our mission,” said John.

He said they’ve always found creative ways to help veterans. So, when his team brought up the idea of a four-day, 32-hour workweek, it was something to think about.

“I’m not necessarily an advocate for hey, let’s take an extra day off. It took a little bit of convincing from our team, but I trust our team and I trust our employees,” said John.

Starting May 1st, their weekends are Friday through Sunday for employees. John said they’ll be keeping an eye on everything for the next six months.

“We’ve got some benchmark goals that are going to determine if we’re making progress. If it works, then we’ll continue on. If it doesn’t, we’ll revert back to the five days,” said John.

John said, already they’re getting a lot of support. They had made a job offer to a handful of people. He said, at first some were hesitant, but once they learned it was a four-day workweek, they immediately signed on.