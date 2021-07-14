Charlotte residents in University area not buying CMPD’s declining crime stats

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Overall Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says crime is down by 6 percent in charlotte compare to this time last year.

But Chief Johnny Jennings says it still no time to celebrate. Among the concerns is the rise in sexual assaults which up about 42-percent. Chief Jennings says there’s no answer as to why and more work needs to be done.

“We see crime has dropped, and we’re being successful so far this year. But we have to be able to be at a point where none of this is acceptable,” Jennings said.

In the University area, people hope that work will continue in their area following a deadly shooting at a Circle K on Harris Station Boulevard just over 24 hours ago. Rich Robinson is a business owner down the street from this shooting and says it just part of how much crime is on the rise here.

“Greatly disappointed to hear about another homicide in university city,” Robinson said. And it’s not just Robinson Tara Chappel who feels the same way too. “I have noticed a difference throughout the years,” Chappel said. “My parents have been living in this area for over 20 years and the climate has changed.”

The CMPD crime map shows in the last week more than 160 crimes have been reported in this area. The department has created a crime gun suppression team and is working with the FBI as well as the US Attorney General’s office to try and mitigate gun-based crime trends and prevent future gun violence. Authorities say calling into Crimestoppers and reporting suspicious activity is a way that you can help.

”As we continue to see that work and continue to see that our officers are accepting of that work, as well as the community accepting of our officers, I think we’re going to see some great progress,” Jennings said.