Charlotte native Cheslie Kryst, ’19 Miss USA and “Extra” correspondent found dead, show confirms

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Charlotte native Cheslie Kryst, who won Miss USA in 2019 and was a correspondent for the tv show ‘Extra’, was found dead Sunday in Manhattan, the show confirmed via family members on its social media accounts.

TMZ and the New York Post also said the New York Police Department confirmed the death, an apparent suicide. Kryst’s family released a statement to ‘Extra.’

In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as a host on ‘Extra.’ But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague — we know her impact will live on.

Kryst earned a law degree and an MBA at Wake Forest University before becoming a civil litigation attorney who did pro bono work to reduce sentences for inmates. In a videotaped message played during the two-hour event at a hotel-casino, she told a story of when a judge at a legal competition told her to wear a skirt instead of pants because judges prefer skirts. “Glass ceilings can be broken wearing either a skirt or pants,” Kryst said.

Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our "Extra" family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends. https://t.co/KkkW7POQoU — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 30, 2022

