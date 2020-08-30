Charlotte NAACP leaders say ‘change is needed’

The protesting over racial injustice is continuing in Charlotte as the local NAACP chapter says, “enough is enough.”

This is on the heels of yet another Black man shot by police in Wisconsin.

Jacob Blake was shot seven times after police showed up to a domestic disturbance call. He’s originally from Winston-Salem. Blake is paralyzed from the waist down.

Protestors met at Marshall park saying they’re tired. They’re tired of being out, they’re tired of repeating a message of social injustice and they want more to be done by government leaders. One woman says she was just out protesting the death of George Floyd and now she’s back out again.

“Yes again there’s been another shooting that has been so demeaning and disrespectful to a whole community and population,” said Daciay Quenah.

Protestors met and marched, even stopping by the Black Lives Matter Mural on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. The mural was installed after the shooting of George Floyd in May which initiated the first marches in Charlotte and across the country.

“The sad reality is I completely expected to be back here. I didn’t want to be but unfortunately that’s the society we live in,” said Tabitha Lafferty, a protester.

Lafferty is one of many allies standing in the gap for Black voices. She says her voice is important in the fight for equality.

“White silence equals violence and I’m tired of seeing Black people being killed on tv. I’m tired of seeing black people being murdered and Black people crying and just feeling like they have no hope,” said Lafferty.

Speakers included NAACP President Corine Mack, who mentioned the June 2nd video of the protestors in Charlotte being trapped by police. She says protestors must stand together united.

