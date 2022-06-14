CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The clear backpacks were purchased in December 2021, but a warning label halted the distribution.

Even before the CMS board voted to sell the 46,000 clear backpacks, safety was a key topic. Some saying more protection and mental health counseling are needed.

“Yes, we’re all aware of the clear backpacks debacle,” said Kimberleigh Hogan Lee, as she spoke to the board during the public comment portion of the meeting. “But as of now, only a few schools have what is referred to as evolved body scanners which is an AI smart technology. The problem with this technology is criminals are always ten steps ahead.”

Others telling board members they are disappointed the new 2022-23 budget does not call for security in elementary schools, especially after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“We expect our youngest children in the district to save themselves,” said parent, Carrie Tucker. “This is unacceptable, nothing else matters if our children and staff members die in our elementary schools.”

Board members are listening to all concerns and trying to recoup money from the backpack purchase that never worked out.

CMS spent $442,000 on 46,000 clear backpacks last year in hopes that students carrying clear backpacks would stop a stream of guns coming into schools.

Before handing out those backpacks, staff discovered a Proposition 65 warning label on the bags, the label part of a California law that states materials in the bag could cause cancer. So, the backpacks sat in a warehouse until now.

The board voted 8-0 to approve the auction of surplus property with no discussion from members. However, one board member gave the community an assignment over the summer break.

“We need community members to safely store any weapon you have, and that has to happen now, said Margaret Marshall, District 5 representative. “I want us to start strong in August, I don’t want to see reports of guns coming into school.

So far, there is no word on when the surplus option will take place.