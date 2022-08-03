CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools held a job fair on Wednesday for various open positions in the district.

Officials are looking to fill open positions in transportation, school nutrition, custodial and warehouse services, along with after-school programs and crossing guards.

Applications were taken on the spot with school staff helping to answer any questions.

Wednesday’s job fair ends at 6 p.m. It was held at Berry Academy on Alleghany Street.

