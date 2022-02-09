Charlotte Police address gun and violent crime reduction efforts

Charlotte

by: Jesse Ullmann

February 20 2022 02:30 pm

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a briefing Wednesday on the city’s latest trends and current events.

A gun crime unit is being launched by the department and will be funded by a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Justice Department. The grant is for three years.

The 2022 year has started with a serious dip in crime. There were just two homicides in January and none so far this month.

The event took place virtually at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Going forward CMPD says they plan on holding by-weekly news conferences to address current city trends and current events.

