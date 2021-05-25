Charlotte mayor announces violence intervention program

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will be joined by members of the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to announce a program geared toward reducing violence.

Fox 46 was in attendance and the event will take place at 10 a.m. at the government center.

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners Chairman George Dunlap also took part in the announcement as did county health director Gibbie Harris.

After setting a record for the number of homicides the city has seen since records starting being kept in 1984, the Queen City has recorded 42 homicides to date in 2021.

The joint program will be called ‘Alternative to Violence’, or ACT, and will include a youth advocate program and focus on the Beatties Ford and the LaSalle St. corridors and the mayor called the violence and crime in the city an epidemic.