CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating a $3 million lottery win on a $30 scratch-off ticket he bought in Mint Hill, NC Lottery officials said.

Michael Staub bought his winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road, officials said.

The man took home a lump sum of $1,278,189 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

The NC Lottery said Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes.

Four $3 million prizes remain to be claimed.