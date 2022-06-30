CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Subbarao Oruganti of Charlotte took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to a release from NC Education Lottery.

Oruganti bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from the Publix on Providence Road in Charlotte.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education, NC Education Lottery officials said.