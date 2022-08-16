CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who was involved in three separate shootings has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday.

Ulondis Edwards, 23, of Charlotte, will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty.

Edwards was involved in three separate shootings from 2020 to 2021, documents showed. In one of the shootings, he fired into a vehicle that was occupied by three young children including an infant, following an altercation between him and one of the adults.

Two weeks later, Edwards was involved in another shooting that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was crossing a street in Charlotte when Edwards cut him off, records show.

Then in January of 2021 Edwards was in the same location of the second shooting and saw the previous victim in a parking lot, and fired multiple shots at the man, who suffered six gunshot wounds and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Three guns were seized from his home after a warrant was executed. Edwards pled guilty this past February.