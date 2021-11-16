Fast Food Bandit: Charlotte man who robbed Arby’s, Zaxby’s, Jack in the Box is sentenced

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man who was convicted of a series of armed robberies has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday.

Charlotte resident Ron Garland, 39, was sentenced to over 26 years in prison on Tuesday for comes he had been convicted of.

In 2019, Garland robbed a Zaxby’s on Albemarle Road at gunpoint, demanding money from the staff. He was also convicted of a similar incident late that year at a Family Dollar on Rozzelles Ferry Road.

He then proceeded to commit two more robberies, one at an Arby’s on Little Rock Road and then a Jack-in-the-Box on North Tryon Street. Garland was arrested the next day in a joint effort by the FBI and CMPD.

Garland was convicted in July.