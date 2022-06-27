CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who coerced teenage girls into prostitution was sentenced on Monday, the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

26-year-old Charlotte resident Dajuan Blair was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the sex trafficking of a minor. He’s also been ordered to serve a lifetime under court supervision and to register as a sex offender.

Blair was convicted of causing a 16-year-old runaway female who he met through another teen juvenile female to engage in prostitution, documents showed.

In 2018 a Charlotte motel room was rented out and pictures of the minors for advertising purposes were taken, the DA stated. He then arranged encounters and set prices for those encounters and took some of the victim’s earnings, records showed.

“Blair trafficked two underage girls and used them as commodities to be traded for his gain,” U.S. Attorney Dena King said.

CMPD, Homeland Security, and the FBI were among the departments involved in the case.