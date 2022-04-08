SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person has been arrested in Scotland County, N.C. after police say he was one of three wanted in the murder of a gaming business clerk in February.

On Wednesday, officers traveled to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida to pick up Devashay Walker, 27, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and bring him back to Scotland County, according to a news release.

On Feb. 23, Walker and two others are accused of robbing the Skill Game Room at 18420 Airbase Road, according to previous reporting.

According to deputies, one of the men asked the clerk to help him with a game and another man pulled out a gun. The clerk, later identified as Ibrahim Mohamed-Ali Al-Wajih, was then shot during a struggle with the armed man, and the third man then went behind the counter to take money from the cash register, deputies said.

Walker is charged with murder and armed robbery and is being held without bond.