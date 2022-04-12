CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man was sentenced to nine years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a U.S. District Judge.

Laverne Jacobs, 30, was given 108 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Filed Court Documents

June 28, 2020, a man called 911 and alerted law enforcement that Jacobs had threatened to shoot him in the head while in front of his house and saw Jacobs putting bullets into a firearm.

A CMPD officer dispatched to the scene heard gunshots while approaching the victim’s home. Upon arrival, officers saw Jacobs with a gun in his hand.

As police approached Jacobs, he ran and threw his firearm into the woods. Officers arrested Jacobs and recovered the gun, which was loaded with one round of ammo in the chamber.

Two projectile holes were found in the victim’s home and at the time of the shooting, police say there were three people inside.

After investigation, officers discovered the gun was reported stolen.

Jacobs additionally holds multiple previous state convictions which include: