CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal judge sentenced a Charlotte man on Friday to 138 months in prison (11.5 years) and three years of supervised release for robbing a Metro by T-Mobile phone store at gunpoint.

Investigators say that 37-year-old Joseph Antwan Faulk entered the Metro by T-Mobile store on the 2500 block of Little Rock Road in Charlotte. Upon entering, Faulk approached the counter, pointed a firearm at two store employees, and ordered them to hand over the cash from their registers.

Faulk also reportedly threatened to shoot the employees if they did not do as he said. The employees complied and Faulk fled the scene with the store’s cash and the employees’ personal cell phones.

CMPD managed to identify Faulk and arrested him days later at a home in Charlotte. Inside the home, CMPD officers found the gun used during the robbery. Faulk has four prior state convictions in North Carolina for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On July 7, 2021, Faulk pleaded guilty to robbery of a business affecting interstate commerce and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.