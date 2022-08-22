CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who pled guilty in a mail theft case was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said.

Daron Wright, 29, of Charlotte, will serve more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges.

From 2019 to 2021, Wright conspired with two other men, Shermar Walker and Haleem Gilliland, targeting apartment complexes in Charlotte and areas in other states, stealing mail from over 540 victims, records showed.

Business checks, credit cards, and packages were among the items reported stolen, and the loss to the victims in the mail scheme is believed to be over $172,400, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Walker was arrested in 2020 when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to calls regarding a break-in of the mailboxes at a Charlotte apartment complex, court filings showed. A cargo van and another vehicle were located at the scene filled with mail from other locations. Officers traced Wright and the other suspect back to an area hotel room, which was also filled with mail, documents showed.