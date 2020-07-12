Charlotte man missing for 7 days is located safely

CMPD says they have safely located a man who had gone missing for seven days.

With the assistance of Pineville police, CMPD said they were able to locate Devray Nelson on Saturday. He was located behind a group of businesses near 8900 Pineville-Matthews Road. An employee at one of the businesses called 9-1-1 asking officers to check on him.

Nelson was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures and has since been reunited with his family.

Last week CMPD, along with family members, pleaded for the public’s help.

