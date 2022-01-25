Charlotte man indicted for tax evasion after not filing return for 6 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is facing charges after authorities said he earned more than $750,000 in wages between 2015 and 2020, but failed to file tax returns, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials said 63-year-old Darren Joy worked as an information technology specialist at companies in the Charlotte area.

He is accused of submitting IRS Forms W-4 to his employers, falsely stating he was exempt from federal income tax withholding. By claiming he was exempt, authorities said, Joy allegedly caused his employers to withhold little or no federal income taxes from his wages.

Joy was charged with six counts of tax evasion and six counts of willfully failing to file a tax return.

If convicted, officials said he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count of tax evasion and one year in prison for each count of failing to file a tax return.