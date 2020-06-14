Charlotte man has been missing since Saturday morning

Charlotte police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing on Saturday.
Henry Peterson, 71, was last seen near 2700 Remington Road around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Peterson is 6’3″, 200 pounds, has short black/grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, black and white shoes, and a hat.
Peterson has been diagnosed with both cognitive and medical issues.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is encourage to contacts officials at 704-334-1600.
