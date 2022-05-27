CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — William Mitchell of Charlotte tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

Mitchell bought his lucky Grand Money ticket from Arrowood Corner on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

The Grand Money game debuted in September with four top prizes of $2 million and six $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and two $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.