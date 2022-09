CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is taking money to the bank after winning a $1 million prize on a $30 scratch-off, according to N.C. Education Lottery.

Officials said Ronald Pierce of Charlotte bought his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Blvd in Monroe.

Pierce elected to take home a lump-sum amount of $426,069 after state and federal taxes were withheld.