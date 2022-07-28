CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Charlotte is one step closer to creating social districts in several areas across the city.

Social districts allow customers to carry open alcoholic beverages on the street in certain designated areas.

Thursday, the Safe Communities Committee, assigned to research the idea, approved the concept for Charlotte City Council to vote on.

“I like the idea of being able to casually drink wherever I want and being able to be in a space like this would be really relaxing,” Uptown resident Hope Cutkus said.

Social districts are already legal in North Carolina. An upcoming vote by the city council could make Charlotte the next city to adopt the idea.

“With things like this, it opens up people being able to do more business in terms of sales,” Condado’s kitchen manager Caprice Mikel said.

Condado’s knows the concept of social districts well. Prior to opening its new location in South End, their Grand Rapids, Michigan restaurant was in the heart of a social district.

“It was great just to have people socializing, you know having people sitting at the park areas along the river In Grand Rapids, and I think with Charlotte with the light rail area, that is going to be awesome,” Mikel said.

Grand Rapids is one of several towns and cities Charlotte officials scoped out when making recommendations for city council. Just like in other cities, social districts in Charlotte would need signs, specific cups, and designated areas for consumption.

“I think my only concern is just over consumption, so if we are having these abilities to bring out a different container… just making sure it is to a certain extent, you never want it to be too much,” Charlotte resident Elisia Broadway said.

While neighborhoods like South End, NoDa, and Plaza Midwood have already shown interest in the idea, some business owners are concerned over logistics and safety.

“It sounds like it would be a lot of fun, but at the same time I think it could open a flood gate of people kind of tailgating in a cup and walking around, so as a business owner I have a mixed vibe of how it would actually work out,” co-owner of Stu’s Barrel House Mike Crowley said.

City Council is set to have a public comment session on the topic on August 15. A vote is scheduled for August 22.

The Safe Communities Committee recommended that each district would have to apply and be separately approved by the city council.