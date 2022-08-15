CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library received a significant donation from the county’s Alcoholic Beverage Board.

Recently, the Board approved a $263,158 donation to the library. The newest donation brings the total of donated funds to $1.1 million since July 2021.

“You take a little bit of pride that your hometown supports you. You take pride in the fact that they believe in the same mission that you do, and then you start dreaming of all of the great things that you can do with that additional money,” CEO of Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Marcellus Turner said.

Since last July, the library has seen more than 1.5 million visitors and borrowed nearly $5.9 worth of materials.

Turner said the funds could be used to purchase new materials, start new programs, and support.

According to the library, ABC contributions have been used for operating expenses.