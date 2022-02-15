Charlotte leaders have no plans to repaint the BLM mural in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte City leaders have no plans to repaint a Black Lives Matter street mural in the heart of uptown.

The mural is on South Tryon between 3rd and 4th street. The letters have faded to the point where you can no longer read the message.

In June of 2020, after George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police Derek Chauvin, Charlotte was one of more than 50 cities worldwide to paint street BLM street murals.

Uptown mural meant to promote inclusivity and diversity is vandalized

Twenty-two Queen City artists came together and spent more than 12 hours creating the mural. Each artist was responsible for a different letter creating a vibrant colorful display.

Months later, when South Tryon reopened to full traffic the mural could not hold up against the wear and tear on the busy street. Now the letters have faded.

Jennifer Mintun works in Uptown Charlotte. Walking down Tryon, she couldn’t make out the message of the mural.

“It looks completely disintegrated. I would not have known what it is,” Mintun said. “It’s heartbreaking because of all the hard work that went into it.”

In an email to Queen City News, a spokesperson for the City of Charlotte says they have no plans to replace or repaint the mural in the current spot.

Terrell Debrill walks down Tryon often with his two-year-old son. He says he’s disappointed to see it fade away.

“In the heat of the moment, a lot of people come out and show support and I’m sure it’s seen and appreciated, but that support can’t waiver, it has to be continuous.”

Mintun says she’d like to see the display somewhere permanent because it carries a significant message.

“I think it’s important because it makes a statement and asks questions,” Mintun said. “I think you won’t get any answers if no questions are asked.”

When these murals were first installed across the nation, many complained the gestures were performative and did not spark more equitable conditions for Black people across the nation.

“I hate to see you know people’s energy so energetic initially but then it seems like you know that kind of dissipates or dies down, but it’s something you have to always be fighting for,” Debrill said.

In Charlotte, city leaders point to the Corridors of Opportunity program and the city’s financial commitment to the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative as evidence of action toward long-term solutions.

As for a permanent creative display to represent Black Lives Matter, city officials say it won’t be on South Tryon, but they are open to hearing other ideas for locations.

Mintun and Debrill both would like to see it somewhere in a park.

“Romare Bearden Park, you walk by first ward park, fourth ward park. There are definitely places where that become part of reality,” Debrill said.