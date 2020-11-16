Charlotte launches initiative to curb crime

A push to “stop the violence” in Charlotte.

There’s a community safety summit being hosted by Charlotte City Government next week beginning Thursday, November 19. The next session will be held on Saturday, November 22.

The hot spot crime areas the summit is geared toward are 28216, 28208, 28213, 28206, and 28212.

With 104 homicides in Charlotte this year, city leaders are working to make the city safer.

Jeffrey Andrews lives in one of the zip codes encouraged to participate. He says he believes the city’s plan to host a “safety summit” is the best idea.

“Anything that you can get people to come together and go towards a common initiative should help the community most definitely,” said Jeffrey Andrews.

The city says they plan to discuss safety, community needs and organizations that can help create a safe environment.

“I do feel like it could be something beneficial for the area but it’s depending upon how involved the community can be and is willing to be and how much they want to cooperate with police because right now with everything going in the country, there is a lot of unrest,” said Wylie Jones.

Within the last month, Fox 46 has covered multiple homicides, the latest, a 16-year-old in North Charlotte.

The people we spoke with say on and off camera are ready for change.

To sign up for the summit, click here.

