CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be undergoing a big change across the country this summer, but Charlotte is already ahead of the game.

Now, those experiencing a mental health crisis can access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, by simply calling 9-8-8.

The line is already connecting in select cities but will launch nationwide in July.

Queen City News spoke with Brian Gott with Monarch, a mental health clinic with several locations in Charlotte, about the changes and why the organization is excited about the change.