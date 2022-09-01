On Thursday, the Warrior’s point guard was bestowed the incredible honor by Mayor Vi Lyles.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been quite the eventful couple of days for NBA superstar and Charlotte’s very own Stephen Curry.

The four-time NBA Champ and Davidson Hall of Famer now owns a key to the Queen City.

“Thank you to the entire city of Charlotte,” said Curry. “Charlotte is in my blood, in my DNA.”

It was truly my honor to present @StephenCurry30 with the key to the city of Charlotte. You have been an incredible ambassador for the game of basketball and an inspiration to kids who hope to one day walk in your footsteps. Thank you for all that you've done for the Queen City. pic.twitter.com/NDA2ZjiOyt — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) September 1, 2022

The most recent person receiving a city key was former Carolina Panther, Thomas Davis. The key is typically given to a famous or very honorable person.

Curry grew up in Charlotte, where his father spent most of his NBA career with the Hornets.

“Best 21 years of my life… spent it here,” said Curry. “It means so much.”