CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s not every day a professional basketball player gives middle school students fashion design advice.

Students at Governor’s Village STEM Academy are using 3D printing devices to create accessories that Charlotte Hornets player Kelly Oubre Jr. will model at upcoming games.

Digi-Bridge, a local non-profit said 6th through 8th graders are learning how to measure, design, and create their inventions from scratch.

“So, they will be able to print their models, test them out, check the flexibility, if it’s wearable, if it’s comfortable, if fashionable, if they like it, and then really five those to the client and get their feedback,” CEO of Digi-Bridge Alyssa Sharpe said.

The students have 14 days left to create the accessories and their mentors are global tech designers from Honeywell.

“It’s super important to come up with this design that is protective that is empowering but also comfortable,” Honeywell Senior User Experience Designer Jana Bacinska said.

She created protective wear for what she refers to as industrial athletes like firefighters and utility workers.

“Industry athletes, they have many things in common with professional athletes. Their job is very demanding and included a lot of strength and endurance and coordination the same way athletes do,” Bacinska said.

She found her passion for fashion at a young age and hopes the students find their spark for STEM through 3D printing.

“For them to be able to say, ‘yeah, I designed this piece that this Hornets player is wearing, and I went through this whole design feedback process.’ It’s really life-giving to them,” Sharpe said.

The students will showcase their work on March 24. Oubre is set to wear the accessories at upcoming games.