CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Johnson C. Smith University will host six teams this year to compete in the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup.

The event will showcase top historically black colleges and universities’ men’s golf programs.

“I am very proud to be hosting this prestigious event,” said Johnson C. Smith’s Head Men’s Golf Coach, William Watkins. “I’ve been liking it to the best and most prestigious HBCU event ever held. We will be playing at a phenomenal course, they have great activities planned for us.”

The tournament will be held at Quail Hollow in August, followed by the Presidents Cup in September.

Johnson C. Smith will be going up against the top four Division I HBCU programs, including Howard University, Florida A&M University, Alabama State University, and Texas Southern University.

Livingstone College in Salisbury qualified as the top Division II HBCU program during the 2021-2022 season.

“The kids are excited,” said Watkins. “We have a young team in the fall, but the kids are preparing now as we speak.”