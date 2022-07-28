CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a desperate need for people in the construction industry. But ninety percent of all the people working there are men. It’s always been that way, but that doesn’t mean it should always be that way.

They aren’t here to be quiet or contained.

“It’s fun to do the nail gun,” laughed high school student, Amber Garcia. “It’s really loud.”

But rather, they’re here to see and learn what they can do.

“The nail guns we’re using are mine, these are my tools,” said Andi Dirkscheider, with Brookline Homes.

For the first time ever, the Professional Women Builders, or PWB, in Charlotte are teaching young girls the literal tools of the trade. A handful of girls built dog houses for charity on Thursday. They were able to get some hands-on experience using power tools, while also learning how to start projects from scratch.

Andi said, she grew up in the industry and realized, other women can learn that they’re welcome too.

“Not knowing that this is a space for women is really why we’re doing this. We want to make sure girls know homebuilding is welcoming and jobs are genderless,” said Andi.

It’s a male dominated industry, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

“I think it’s important for girls to know, that a girl can do as much as a guy can do,” said Makenzie Champion, who’s about to start ninth grade.

The dog houses will be donated to a shelter, or auctioned off with proceeds going towards a scholarship for a woman who wants to enter the home building industry.