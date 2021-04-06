Charlotte Gateway Station makes progress; development underway surrounding project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte’s infrastructure is in the middle of a multi-million dollar makeover as construction on the Gateway Station Project continues and is slowly making progress.



Construction is happening along a stretch of West 4th Street and Graham Street across from Truist Field. It was back in July 2018 when city leaders broke ground on the project.

Although it may look like nothing has changed nearly three years later, construction is ongoing. The NCDOT Rail Division is currently working on Phase One of the project, which includes building 5 new railroad bridges and installing new tracks for separate passenger and freight rail service.



An NCDOT spokesperson says Phase One is scheduled for completion in 2023. Track and signal construction is anticipated to start this summer.

The City of Charlotte is leading the effort for Phase Two of the project with developer Gateway Partners for a large, mixed-use development and station.

“The opportunity to be mayor when we are starting out on a project like Gateway, I can’t express how important that is,” said Mayor Lyles in a promotional video on the Gateway Partners website.

The promotional video put together by city leaders makes their case for the need for the Gateway Station to combine bus, passenger rail and light rail.

“You’re going to have people coming in by train that are going to want to be able to pop out and become a guest or pedestrian and not need automotive,” said The President and CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners, when FOX 46 spoke with him during the 2018 groundbreaking.

Development nearby is already underway with anticipation of the new transportation center. A new apartment complex is currently under construction at the corner of West Trade Street and a new office tower have been built near Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte Gateway District (Architectural; Illustration; Rendering; Sketch; Watercolor; Skibba; Zanetta)

City and business leaders expect new development for many of the empty parking lots often used for tailgating for Panther Games.

A rendering provided by the City of Charlotte shows buildings up and down Graham Street in areas that are now used as paid parking lots.

The third and final phase of the Gateway Station Project started sometime last year and should be complete in 2024, according to the Gateway Partners website.



The master plan of the project shows the Gateway Station connecting to the Silver Line, which is planned to have stops on Wilkinson Boulevard and at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The project will also connect the City Lynx Gold Line which will reopen later this year.



The Charlotte Amtrak Station will move from Tryon Street to the Gateway Station and be linked with CATS bus service and Greyhound Bus service.