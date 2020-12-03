Charlotte firefighters put out accidental fire at south Charlotte home

(courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An accidental fire damaged a home in south Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said the fire started in a void space around the chimney of a home near the 113000 block of Vintage Lane.

The family was alerted by smoke alarms and were able to safely evacuate.

Fire officials estimated the damage to the home to be around $55,000.

