Charlotte firefighter killed in motor vehicle accident

Charlotte
Posted: / Updated:

CFD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Fire Department is mourning the loss of an employee who was tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident, officials said on Tuesday.

Firefighter Patric Saunders, who was with the Engine 21 B Division, died in an accident in Hamlet, North Carolina.

Latest headlines from FOX 46

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral