Charlotte firefighter killed in motor vehicle accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Fire Department is mourning the loss of an employee who was tragically killed in a motor vehicle accident, officials said on Tuesday.
Firefighter Patric Saunders, who was with the Engine 21 B Division, died in an accident in Hamlet, North Carolina.
