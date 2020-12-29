Charlotte Fire battles blaze at home in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A two-story house in East Charlotte caught fire Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Officials said fire crews saw heavy flames coming from the attic when they arrived on scene. 23 firefighters were able to control the blaze in 45 minutes.
CFD said the house on the 12800 block of Caldwell Road was undergoing renovations.
No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
