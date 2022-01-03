Charlotte-Mecklenburg EMS overwhelmed by staff, ambulance shortages

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s EMS MEDIC Agency held a news conference to address an ‘alarming’ volume of calls that are currently overwhelming 911 call centers.

Medic says just three staffers were in isolation due to COVID before Christmas and now there are 33.

The event was held virtually at Noon Monday led by Medic Deputy Director, Dr. Jonathan Studnek with a Q&A session with reporters. Dr. Studnek said a request has been put into FEMA and North Carolina state leaders for 25 additional ambulances and 50 more personnel.

While they say they have experienced a variety of challenges since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide EMS staffing shortage and the recent rise of the Omicron variant have particularly caused a strain on the department.

Medic is also pushing the wait times for ambulances to 60 minutes, up from 30. Dr. Studnek says the department will utilize Lyft and Uber via a rideshare program for low acuity patients due to the shortages.

The department has seen a COVID peak in transports with 25-30 per day over the last seven days.