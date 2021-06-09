Charlotte duo hits grand slam with Airbnb-style camp finder site

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Brock Hudgens and Justin Seager have a bond that was forged on the diamond. They first met at a showcase event in high school and went on to become teammates at UNC Charlotte.

Brock even gave up his first collegiate home run to Seager, allegedly.

“He tried to sneak a fastball by me and my first collegiate home run was off Brock,” bragged Justin Seager, who co-founded Play’n Sports with Hudgens.

“I don’t know about the home run,” Brock responded. “I still don’t’ remember that day. So I don’t believe it.”

One thing the two could agree on was their dream of making it to the majors. Unfortunately, both came up short after stints in the minors.

“When I was done playing it was tough. I didn’t necessarily want to be around the game for a little bit,” Seager said.

After some time away, Hudgens saw a need in his community that would get them both back in the game. “My son is going to grow up in two years and want to play all these sports just like me and I don’t know where to take him for camps, clinics, showcase events, tryouts,” said Hudgens. “I came up with this idea to have to have an Airbnb or Zillow kind of website that would mimic that and help promote camps, clinics, showcase events, and tryouts.”

With that, Play’n Sports was born and Hudgens knew his first move was to reach out to his good friend Justin. “He told me about it, I loved it. My older brother lives in Salisbury and his son is starting to play travel ball and that sort of thing and he had no clue about a facility right down the road.”

Play’n Sports does that and so much more.

“You go to the home page and you click baseball or softball, choose between filters based on what you want like age, costs, and skill sets, Hudgens said. You type in your address, press go, and then a map pops up. You can choose between a 100-mile radius and a parent can choose based on their preferences.”

The site made an immediate impact for Denver, North Carolina native Cooper Royster, an 8th grader at North Lincoln Middle School. “I’ve been going to camps for a while. It’s kind of really hard figuring them out because you have to take your mom’s word for it. Hey, this is a good camp. Alright, I guess I’m going to go there.”

But now he’s discovered a whole new playing field. “I can narrow it down to all the stuff I want to know, and need to know. The basics like age group, where it is, experience level, and what it does for you. I feel like it’s key for that.”

And seeing the impact it’s having on kids like Cooper and so many others across the Carolinas is a grand slam for Hudgens.

“Kids and parents are going to get a lot of value out of Play’n Sports because it’s going to help them have fun,” said Hudgens. “It’s going to help them find camps, it’s going to help them like camps, and it’s going to help them learn camps. If they can learn how to play the game they’re going to stick with the game, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Play’n Sports has only been live for a couple of weeks but already it has seen over 10,000 page views and over 100 camps on the site.