Charlotte doctor sees low demand for flu shots while cases spike

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte doctor says flu cases started to spike about two months ago, which is way earlier than the start of the typical flu season, but right now there isn’t much demand for the flu shot.

Most people in the vaccine line at StarMed are getting their COVID shots, but if you want, you can get a double shot of the COVID and flu vaccine at the same time.

“For all the people that are saying that COVID’s like flu, both of them are deadly, both of them are very dangerous and you don’t want to get either one and especially not both at the same time,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed.

StarMed says flu cases spiked up about two months ago, very early, well before the typical start of the flu season, and some people are getting co-infections, COVID, and flu at the same time.

Even though last year’s flu season wasn’t bad, this year could be different.

“The problem is it doesn’t matter about last year, this year it’s (the flu’s) here. You can get sick and unfortunately, if you’re not vaccinated for the flu yearly, it’s just like how COVID is now. There are different strains, if you’re not vaccinated for that strain or you got it the year before, you’re not going to have complete protection,” said Dr. Piramzadian.

Doctors say it’s ok to get COVID and flu shots at the same time, and if you’ve tested positive for COVID, you only need to wait ten days before getting a flu shot.

Side effects can include fever, body aches and a sore arm.

“You’re not actually getting a live virus, so all you’re getting is your body’s response to the vaccine, which makes you feel like you’re feeling terrible, but in reality, it’s just your body ramping up the fight,” said Dr. Piramzadian.

It’s a fight you want to win.

“When you’re at least somewhat protected, it can save your life.”

The flu vaccines started arriving around mid-September so doctors say it’s too early to tell exactly how effective they are at fighting this year’s strain.