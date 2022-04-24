CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte favorite is reopening after six years of being closed.

On Monday, Mattie’s Diner will open its new, permanent location at 3100 The Plaza in Plaza-Shamrock. Fans of the old-school establishment might remember it as the diner at the Music Factory from 2010 to 2015.

Community members are certainly excited. Owner Mattie King says people have been walking in for weeks, trying to order food. King opened the diner on Sunday for a ‘family and friends test-run before opening day.

The front portion of the diner is the exact same building as the original. King says it has been sitting in a storage facility for the past six years while he worked to get it to reopen. He also built out additional seating, including outdoor space.

King, who is from New Jersey and purchased the diner there, says he’s worked hard to stick to keep the diner true to its roots.

“It was built in 1948. It was the Cranford Diner. Somebody moved it to Bound Brook, and then it was put out of business in 1999 from Hurricane Floyd. It was underwater for a couple days actually,” he said.

King said he found the small, run-down diner in a used car lot in New Jersey in 2005. He bought it, moved it to Charlotte, and opened it at the Music Factory in 2010.

“It’s got the kind of old-school, New Jersey diner feel. You got all the familiar items that you’d expect on there,” said friend and customer Jeff Longo.

Ever since its closing in 2015, when the land got sold, King says he has worked every day to bring it back. Between finding a lot, getting rezoned, a global pandemic, and the rising cost of food, it certainly hasn’t been easy.

“It was #SeeYouSoon, and one guy made a joke saying, ‘just like a Jersey guy saying, ‘see you soon’ and it’s two years later and you’re still saying, ‘see you soon,’’” said King.

With its new opening, customers can expect all their old favorites: meatloaf, breakfast all day, fried hot dogs, milkshakes, etc.

“Gigantor fries are my namesake, so I’ve got to go with that. But tonight, it’s going to be the Jersey burger,” said Longo.

“The chocolate monster shake: chocolate and cookie shake topped with cookie dough, marshmallows, deep fried Oreos, and brownies,” said friend and customer Chris Culp.

This time, King has added some Vegan diner staples to the menu as well. He said he was inspired by his own journey into veganism.

“There’s vegan sloppy joe, vegan meatloaf, vegan meatball sub, vegan omelets, vegan pancakes,” said King.

It was a long journey. But if you’re fulfilling a lifelong dream, it’s worth every minute.

“Just cooking for people again – having this place alive. Just doing what it’s meant to be. It’s a building, but it’s more than a building. This is going to be a part of the community. It always has been,” said King.

Rather than open 24 hours like the original location, Mattie’s Diner will now open from 7-9 every day.