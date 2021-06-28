Charlotte inmate bites, attacks detention officer with weapon

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer was attacked by an inmate during an incident last week, deputies announced on Monday.

Deputies said around 9 p.m. on Friday an inmate at the Mecklenburg Detention Center, 43-year-old James Holmes, attacked a detention officer.

Holmes cut the officer with what was described as a homemade weapon and also bit the officer. The incident occurred during a medication pass, according to a release.

Sheriff Garry McFadden said the female officer was transported to Presbyterian Hospital to be treated and the investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed yet.

The injuries were minor and never life-threatening, deputies said.